Hurd: Obamacare Collapsing

Congressman Will Hurd thinks Obama is collapsing.

“Here in Texas, for this year alone, the premiums on average have increased 34%,” Hurd told KTSA News.

Deductibles are rising and exchanges are closing, he said, “that means less competition out in the marketplace and, when there’s less competition, that means prices are going to start rising.”

He said Republicans in Congress want to put healthcare back in your hands.

“What I’d like to see is something that increases competition, that’s how you’re going to drive down costs,” he said. “The kind of healthcare that I need is different than the kind of healthcare my father who is 84 year old needs…so I want to see options.”

He wants decreased costs and increased access.