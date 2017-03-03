Hurd: Sessions Recusal the Right Move

The right call–so says one San Antonio Congressman after hearing Attorney General Jeff Sessions answer questions about his newly come to light meetings with Ruussia’s Ambassador last year.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusing himself is the right move” Congressman Will Hurd told KTSA News.

Sessions has recused himself from any potential investigation in to ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s Campaign.

“If there’s any sense of impropriety, that should be removed so the American people know this is being done properly” Hurd said, pointing to the historic precedent set in previous presidential administrations.

“This (recusal) was done by (former Attorney General) Loretta Lynch, this was done under the Bush Administration as well” Hurd said.

Sessions insists nothing improper was done–or discussed during his meetings with the Russian Ambassador at a time when he was both a U.S. Senator and an advisor to the Trump Campaign.

“I don’t think he should step down, but recusing himself is the right move” Hurd said.