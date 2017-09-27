Hurricane Harvey Taking Toll on Texas Wildlife

By Bill O’Neil
The disastrous toll of Hurricane Harvey could possibly extend to as many as a dozen wildlife habitats along the Texas Coast.
“Both state and federal agencies are trying to get out there and start doing some status assessments. They’ll be doing more detailed monitoring over the coming weeks and several months” the National Wildlife Federation’s Ryan Fikes said.
Dozens of endangered prairie chickens may have been killed at one refuge alone in the Houston area.
Fikes said it’s clear to him exactly what led Harvey to grow so massive–and become such a wide-ranging disaster.
“Storms like Harvey and Irma and Superstorm Sandy are much larger than what have historically taken place” Fikes said, adding “The National Wildlife Federations believes that a lot of the intensity increase in these storms is due to global climate change and increases in sea level temperatures.”