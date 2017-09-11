Hurricane Irma Leaves Its Mark All Over Florida

In this geocolor GOES-16 satellite image taken Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017, at 11;15 a.m. EDT, shows the eye Hurricane Irma just north of the island of Hispaniola. The fearsome Category 5 storm cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving at least 10 dead and thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees on a track Thursday that could lead to a catastrophic strike on Florida. (NOAA-NASA via AP)

By Bill O’Neil

You didn’t have to be in the direct path of Hurricane Irma to feel the storm’s devastating effects.

Jacksonville–on the East Coast of Florida–did not feel the worst of Irma’s eye wall–yet the storm left behind what’s been described as record-setting flooding–and plenty of damage to clean up.

