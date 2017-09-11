Hurricane Irma Leaves Its Mark All Over Florida

By Bill O’Neil
You didn’t have to be in the direct path of Hurricane Irma to feel the storm’s devastating effects.
Jacksonville–on the East Coast of Florida–did not feel the worst of Irma’s eye wall–yet the storm left behind what’s been described as record-setting flooding–and plenty of damage to clean up.
IRMA’S WINDS TEARING A ROOF OFF OF A HOME IN JACKSONVILLE
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA ON A NEIGHBORHOOD STREET IN JACKSONVILLE
MORE STORM DAMAGE IN JACKSONVILLE
DAMAGE AND FLOODING AROUND A JACKSONVILLE HOME THANKS TO IRMA
ANOTHER VIEW OF IRMA’S DEVASTATING IMPACT IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA