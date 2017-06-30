Hutchison Nominated as U.S. Ambassador to NATO

By Bill O’Neil

Former Texas Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison’s long career of public service continues.

President Donald Trump has nominated Hutchison to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to NATO.

“Throughout her career in public service, Kay’s dedication to helping others and advancing common sense Texas values has been second to none” Senator John Cornyn said of Hutchison’s nomination.

Hutchison was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 1972, and served there until 1976. Later she served as Vice-Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board and Texas Treasurer.

She also twice campaigned for Governor.

“I have no doubt she will now bring her tireless advocacy and fierce work ethic to the world stage on behalf of the American people” Cornyn added.