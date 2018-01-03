Ice on IH 10 in the NW side.

by Elizabeth Ruiz

There’s ice on the access road of IH 10 near Huebner Oaks Shopping Center. Cars have been spinning out this morning and there has been at least one accident at that location.

Officers have shut down the ramp from NB IH 10 to De Zavala Road.

A reminder that a hard freeze warning remains in effect for the San Antonio area until 10 this morning.

Watch your speed at school zones in the Edgewood and Southside School Districts. The winter break is over for those students and classes resume this morning.