ICE Operation Results in More than 100 Arrests Across South and Central TX

By Bill O’Neil

A new Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation results in more than 100 arrests across Central and South Texas.

We’re told the operation took place between July 10th and the 19th.

“This operation was focused on targeting immigration fugitives and criminal aliens” said Enforcement and Removal Operations Field Office San Antonio Director Daniel Bible.

Among those arrested was a 39-year old Mexican man in San Antonio on July 12th. He had previously been convicted of two counts of a lewd act on a child and one count of impregnating a minor. He has twice been deported, and has been convicted of illegally re-entering the country after his deportation.

He will again be prosecuted for illegally entering the United States.

36 of those arrests were made in San Antonio, 13 in Austin. The largest number of arrests were made in Harlingen. 115 of those arrested are men, eight are women.

At least two of those who were arrested had outstanding warrants, one for alien smuggling, the other for possession of marijuana.