Ice Shuts 281/1604 Flyover

The light drizzle on a freezing Friday Morning is taking a toll on the roads.

San Antonio Police have shut down the flyover at Northbound U.S. Highway 281 at West Loop 1604 due to icing conditions.

Ice has also been reported on several overpasses along 1604 between U.S. Highway 281 and I-10. SAPD said the road is closed in both directions at Gold Canyon, U.S. Highway 281, Stone Oak Parkway, and Northwest Military Highway.

“The ones (roads) that are up in the air, when the air gets around that, it allows it to get chilly much more quickly and it’s cooling from underneath… those are the ones I’d be concerned about this morning” Accuweather Meteorologist Dean Devore said.

At last check, the flyover at U.S. Highway 281 and Loop 410 is still open.