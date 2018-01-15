Schools announce closings ahead of San Antonio ice storm Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning effective at midnight Tuesday until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Freezing rain and sleet are expected to start overnight, leading to slick roads and sidewalks.
The National Weather Service expects one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch of ice to build up.
Temperatures will drop Tuesday afternoon into the 20s with wind chills in the teens. It will get even colder Tuesday night as wind chills could dip into the single digits in the Hill Country.
Wednesday will see some relief as it will be warmer, but still not what the San Antonio area would consider to be “warm”. The high temperature will barely reach 40 degrees.
Some area schools are already announcing delays or cancellations for Tuesday.
DELAYS & CLOSINGS:
ALAMO HEIGHTS ISD – CLOSED
BANDERA ISD – CLOSED
BOERNE ISD – CLOSED
BRACKETT ISD – Start at 10 a.m., Pre-K students report at noon
COMAL ISD – CLOSED
EAST CENTRAL ISD – CLOSED
EDGEWOOD ISD – CLOSED
FORT SAM HOUSTON ISD – CLOSED
FREDERICKSBURG ISD – CLOSED
GOLIAD ISD – OPEN, EARLY RELEASE AT NOON TUESDAY
GONZALES ISD – CLOSED
HARLANDALE ISD – CLOSED
HONDO ISD – CLOSED
JUDSON ISD – CLOSED
MEDINA VALLEY ISD – CLOSED
NORTH EAST ISD – CLOSED
NORTHSIDE ISD – CLOSED
POTH ISD – CLOSED
RANDOLPH FIELD ISD – CLOSED
SAN ANTONIO ISD – CLOSED
SCHERTZ-CIBOLO-UNIVERSAL CITY ISD – CLOSED
SEGUIN ISD – CLOSED
SOMERSET ISD – CLOSED
SOUTH SAN ANTONIO ISD – CLOSED
SOUTHSIDE ISD – CLOSED
SOUTHWEST ISD – CLOSED
TEXAS STATE – NO CLASSES TUESDAY
UNIVERSITY OF THE INCARNATE WORD, INCARNATE WORD H.S., SAINT ANTHONY CATHOLIC H.S. – NO CLASSES TUESDAY
UTSA – NO CLASSES TUESDAY