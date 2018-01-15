Schools announce closings ahead of San Antonio ice storm Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning effective at midnight Tuesday until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Freezing rain and sleet are expected to start overnight, leading to slick roads and sidewalks.

The National Weather Service expects one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch of ice to build up.

Temperatures will drop Tuesday afternoon into the 20s with wind chills in the teens. It will get even colder Tuesday night as wind chills could dip into the single digits in the Hill Country.

Wednesday will see some relief as it will be warmer, but still not what the San Antonio area would consider to be “warm”. The high temperature will barely reach 40 degrees.

Some area schools are already announcing delays or cancellations for Tuesday.

DELAYS & CLOSINGS:

ALAMO HEIGHTS ISD – CLOSED

BANDERA ISD – CLOSED

BOERNE ISD – CLOSED

COMAL ISD – CLOSED

EAST CENTRAL ISD – CLOSED

EDGEWOOD ISD – CLOSED

FORT SAM HOUSTON ISD – CLOSED

FREDERICKSBURG ISD – CLOSED

