Icy Highway Closures

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Freezing rain continues and that’s causing bridges and overpasses to ice over.

TxDOT is closing all ramps on IH10 at Loop 410 in the northwest side until they can treat those connector ramps with de-icing material.

Highway closure on SB IH 35 at Weidner Road…because of an accident.

Icy conditions at the Loop 1604 at IH 35 interchange in the Northeast Side. Police have shut down those ramps at the Interchange until TxDOT can get the de-icing material out there.

And it looks like the elevated surfaces on loop 410 at 281 are closed, as well.