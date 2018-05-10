If not San Antonio, cities Democrats and Republicans are considering for 2020

With San Antonio saying ‘no’ to hosting the Republican National Convention in 2020, who will host it?

It appears the party is having a challenge drawing interest from cities to host the event.

Currently, it looks like Charlotte — which hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2012 — and Las Vegas are the only two cities publicly interested in hosting the event.

Last Friday, the Charlotte Observer reported that a North Carolina Republican Party official heard there was a mystery third city that was believed to be in Texas.

That third city appeared at the time to be San Antonio, with multiple reports saying 2020 Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale pushing hard to bring the convention to the Alamo City.

Dallas turned down the Republicans when approached. The paper reported Houston said it has not discussed hosting the RNC.

Meanwhile, NBC reported Wednesday that there are eight cities interested in hosting the Democratic National Convention in 2020 — including Houston.

The others are: Atlanta, Denver, New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Miami Beach and Birmingham.

The reason for the disparity isn’t clear.

During the San Antonio RNC chatter, Mayor Ron Nirenberg was quoted saying, “There’s a reason that San Antonio has not pursued a political convention for the past 20 years and why so few cities seem interested in this convention.”

When asked to clarify what the mayor meant by saying ‘so few cities seem interested in this convention,’ a spokesman told KTSA, “The reason cited by the mayor is they are bad deals economically for cities.”

It doesn’t explain why the DNC is getting a significant amount of interest, but the RNC is not.

The spokesman said the mayor wasn’t aware of the number of cities that had submitted bids for the DNC.

Publicly, several city council members and area politicians have spoken about the political ‘black eye’ hosting the event would have.

Last week, councilwoman Shirley Gonzales said hosting the Republican National Convention did not match the values of the city.

“San Antonio is our home, and I believe the choice of whether to bring the RNC to our house tears at the fabric of who we are. Our pride in hospitality is part of our cultural heritage, and in the choice we faced, those two marks of our identity were at odds.”

Financially speaking, Philadelphia — the 2016 host of the Democratic National Convention — said it would host the event again in a heartbeat, according to the Rivard Report.

The fact that Charlotte — six years removed from hosting the Democrats — is jumping in as one of the two cities publicly interested in the Republicans in 2020 also backs that up.

What is leading cities to not want to bid on the Republican National Convention? Is it the finances, the politics, or something else?

The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that Dallas seriously considered hosting the Republicans this time around, but the city could not meet the needs of the convention to make it happen.

Primarily, the venues the party wanted weren’t available on the dates specified and the city did not believe it would have enough hotel rooms to meet the party’s need.

The mayor, Mike Rawlings, also told WFAA-TV Dallas officials were left with a “bad taste in our mouth” after failing to get the 2016 convention — losing out to Cleveland.

Rawlings said the city was told it was going to get the convention until it didn’t.

The city did not bid on the Democratic National Convention because of the same scheduling and requirement concerns.

As for Houston, it’s not completely clear why it is not bidding for the Republican convention.

However, Mayor Sylvester Turner explained why the city is interested in pursuing the DNC.

“By hosting the DNC in 2020, Houston would increase our standing on the national and global stage, so we are certainly interested in reviewing the DNC’s requirements before deciding whether to submit a formal bid,” Turner told multiple outlets in a statement.

Both parties plan to announce their convention sites later this year.