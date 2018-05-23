If there was a ban on guns, what would it be like? (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | May 23, 2018 @ 5:55 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi discusses a Democrat official who suggests guns could be confiscated by buying back guns from the owners. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardiktsaSan Antonio SHARE RELATED CONTENT Both CHIP ROY and JOSEPH KOPSER will face off for Dist. 21 this November (Audio) Bullying can happen in any school, even a Catholic school (Audio) JOHN HAYWARD said that a “Blue Wave” is more in doubt in 2018 (Audio) Monkey on the run! RON NIRENBERG explains the “escape” at the airport (Audio) Trump is not on the ballot this year, but Democrats are still bashing him (Audio) Santa Fe High School shooter may avoid death penalty since he’s a minor (Audio)