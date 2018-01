by Elizabeth Ruiz

It was a rough morning for drivers who hit an icy patch on IH 10 in the Northwest Side . Cars were slipping and sliding on a patch of ice on the access road of IH 10 near Huebner Oaks Shopping Center.

After an accident involving several vehicles, police temporarily shut down the exit ramp from NB IH 10 to De Zavala Road.

There was no precipitation to speak of, but police say a faulty sprinkler sent water onto the access road and with temperatures in the 20’s, it froze.