by Elizabeth Ruiz

11/30/17

A highway closure this morning in the South Side.

Crews are still trying to clear the wreckage from a fatal crash last night on SB IH 35 between Somerset Road and Cassin Lane.

An 18-wheeler ended up on top of a tow truck , killing one person and injuring two others.

The main lanes of SB IH 35 remain closed between Somerset Road and Cassin Lane.