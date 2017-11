by Elizabeth Ruiz

It took about 9 hours to clear a fatal crash that shut down a section of IH 35 in the South Side.

An 18-wheeler ended up on top of a tow truck around 9:30 Wednesday night on IH 35 near Somerset Road.

The horrific crash that left one person dead and two others injured shut down the main lanes of SB IH 35 between Somerset Road and Cassin Lane until around 6:30 this morning.