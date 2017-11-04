Immigrant Girl Returned to Family

By Bill O’Neil

A 10-year old girl has been released to her parents after being held in a shelter for undocumented immigrants.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Congressman Joaquin Castro both said Rosa Maria Hernandez had been returned to her family in Laredo Friday. She was sent to the shelter after being brought to a hospital in Corpus Christi for gall bladder surgery.

The ACLU sued the federal government on her behalf earlier this week.

Hernandez, who suffers from cerebral palsy, was brought to the United States by her parents in 2007.