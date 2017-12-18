Immigrants Found In Refrigerated Trucks

More than 40 immigrants smuggled inside two refrigerated truck trailers have been detained after the rigs were searched at a South Texas checkpoint.

19 immigrants were located early Friday at the Falfurrias checkpoint.

Hours later at the same site Agents searched another trailer and found 25 more immigrants.

Both drivers were arrested and investigators are trying to determine if the smuggling attempts are related.

Even though temperatures in the trailers were about 45 degrees, nobody required medical attention.

The immigrants are from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.