Immigration Controversy Lands at SXSW

The immigration controversy has come in for a landing at SXSW.

New York musician Felix Walworth–who performs under the stage name Told Slant–said he won’t perform at the festival in Austin because of a contract provision that states U.S. immigration authorities might be contacted if an international act violates its performance agreement.

Organizers said Walworth doesn’t understand the policy. They insist it was put in place to protect against anything” truly egregious.”

They also said no artist in SXSW’s thirty year history has ever been reported to immigration officials.

However, SXSW co-founder Roland Swenson admitted the language seems strong given the current political climate.

SXSW begins March 13th.