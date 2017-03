A local law firm is hoping to help people with questions about immigration policies.

Quiency Branna at Saldivar Brannan Law Firm tells us he’s hearing from a lot of people who are scared over the things they’re hearing concerning the Trump administrations plans for immigration control.

He says many immigrants have legitimate concerns about their future and they’re not sure on what their rights are.

So, his firm is hosting a series of pop up legal clinics to help out.