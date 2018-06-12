In-N-Out Burger locations remain closed because of bad buns

Cars exit the drive-thru at In-N-Out Burger on Friday, June 11, 2010, in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Adam Lau)

In-N-Out Burger locations in Texas remain closed for the second day in a row because of bad buns.

“At In-N-Out Burgers, we have always served the highest quality food with no compromise,” In-N-Out Executive Vice President Bob Lang, Jr., told KTSA News in a statement Tuesday. “We recently discovered that our buns in Texas do not meet the quality standards that we demand.”

Lang said there was and are not any food safety concerns. But because of the lack of proper buns, the chain decided to close every Texas restaurant until they could offer what they called their “normal high quality bun.”

The company says the new buns are on their way and it plans to reopen the Texas locations Wednesday.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause for our customers,” Lang concluded.

This story was updated at 1:20 p.m. with the statement from In-N-Out stating it will reopen Wednesday. KTSA’s Dennis Foley contributed to this report.