Increase in Flu Cases Around S.A.

If you think you’ve noticed more sniffling and sneezing around the Alamo City lately… you’re right.

“It’s not uncommon that we are seeing more cases of flu (at this time of year) Metro Health’s Carol Schiesinger told KTSA News.

While this flu season continues to be a relatively mild one, doctors continue to say a flu shot is your best line of defense against getting sick.

“In fact, anyone six months of age or older should get the vaccine” Schliesinger said. That includes women who are pregnant.

“It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to take effect in your body… but, flu season runs from October to May… so we’re just in the middle of it” Schliesinger said, adding there are other steps you can also take to help prevent the spread of the illness.

“Hand washing and maintaining good hygiene will definitely help contain the spread of germs… as well as if you’re sick, you need to stay home” Schliesinger said.