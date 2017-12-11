Increase In Passengers At SAT

You’re probably noticing an increase in the number of people getting on flights as you travel out of San Antonio International Airport.

In less than 2 years, 20 new flights have been added to popular destinations and the airport is reporting some huge growth in passenger traffic.

“More than 803,000 in October.”

That’s according to the airport’s Tom Bartlett. He says the October numbers bring the year to sate total up to more than 7.4 million, up 4.5 percent from 2016.

It’s not just people flying through San Antonio. The airport is busy with flights carrying cargo. To the tune of 22 million pounds in October alone.

The numbers are expected to keep growing as the airport is working to bring even more flights next year though specific details will be released later.

The 8.6 percent increase in October marks the 16th straight month the airport can brag about growth in passenger traffic.