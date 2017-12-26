Independent investigation requested in BCSO shooting in Schertz

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has asked the county district attorney, Nico LaHood, to provide independent investigative assistance in last week’s deputy involved shooting in Schertz.

The sheriff’s office says LaHood has agreed to assign a dedicated assistant district attorney as well as assist the sheriff’s office’s homicide investigators.

A 6-year-old boy, Kameron Prescott, was fatally struck by a stray bullet last Thursday when deputies found and shot a suspect wanted on outstanding warrants and for allegedly stealing a car.

The sheriff’s office says the additional investigator will help review evidence and witness statements as the case develops.