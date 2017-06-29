Indictment in Uvalde Church Bus Crash

By Pilar Arias

The young man accused of causing the Uvalde County bus crash that killed 13 people and seriously injured one other is behind bars.

Jack Young turned himself into the Uvalde County Jail Wednesday evening. A district judge set his surety bonds at $380,000. If Young were to released on bond, he would be ordered to have a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, ignition interlock installed on his vehicle, weekly urinalysis testing and a GPS monitor.

Uvalde County District Attorney Daniel Kindred presented the case to a grand jury Monday. After hearing testimony and evidence regarding the facts and circumstances concerning the cause of the crash, the grand jury handed down thirteen two-count indictments for the offenses of intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter, both second-degree felonies. One indictment alleges intoxication assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily, third and second-degree felonies.

The indictments further allege that the one-ton Dodge pickup was used as a deadly weapon.

The next district court setting dates in Uvalde County for hearing criminal cases will be July 20 and 21.

First Baptist Church New Braunfels Senior Pastor Brad McLean issued the following statement:

The members of the FBCNB family continue to act on our faith in God, trust His healing and presence. No matter the outcome, we shall not waver in our confidence in the Lord.

The crash happened March 29 on U.S. Highway 83.