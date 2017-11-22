Injured Firefighter Back on Duty

by Elizabeth Ruiz

11/22/17

A San Antonio firefighter injured on the job Tuesday night is back on duty.

“In the course of fighting that fire, she got the wind knocked out of her. She was checked out and she was fine. She immediately went back on duty,” said Woody Woodward with the San Antonio Fire Department.

The cause of the fire at the Kenton Village Apartments on Nacogdoches Road is under investigation.

“We had some inconsistencies in the explanation of how this fire started, so currently, it is an arson investigation,” said Woodward.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.