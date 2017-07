By Bill O’Neil

A San Antonio firefighter seriously hurt battling the deadly Ingram Square fire in May continues to make great strides in his recovery.

We’re told Brad Phipps has finally been released from the intensive care unit after undergoing 19 surgeries over the last two months. Phipps was seriously burned in battling the flames that took the life of fellow firefighter Scott Deem.

The San Antonio Fire Department said Phipps has also begun the process of physical therapy.