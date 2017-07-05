Injured Officer Released from Hospital

BY KTSA News Staff

A wounded San Antonio Police Officer is 0ut of the hospital.

SAPD announced Tuesday Afternoon Officer Julio Cavazos had been released from San Antonio Military Medical Center. Cavazos was shot and wounded last week when a man opened fire after he and Officer Miguel Moreno approached two men near San Antonio College.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements for fallen Officer Moreno have been announced.

A public viewing will take place Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Porter Loring, 1101 McCullough Avenue. A service will begin afterwards, but the public is asked to leave the mortuary by 9 p.m. so officers can have some privacy.

The procession will leave the Alamodome Friday at 8 a.m. and head to Community Bible Church, 2477 North Loop 1604 East. A service and police honors open to the public will start at 10 a.m., but the internment is private for family and authorized SAPD members only.

San Antonio police say Moreno was shot in the head by 34-year-old Andrew Bice, who also died as a result of the shootout near San Antonio College Thursday afternoon.

The man Bice was with, 30-year-old William Lawson, was arrested on unrelated charges.

Moreno is survived by his mother, father, three sisters and a brother.