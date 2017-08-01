Injured San Antonio Firefighter Released From the Hospital

By Bill O’Neil

A San Antonio firefighter critically hurt in the deadly Ingram Square fire in May has been released from the hospital.

The San Antonio Fire Department said Brad Phipps will continue his recovery and therapy process from the comfort of his home with his wife and family.

“We are overjoyed at the news that our beloved brother Brad is heading home today. This milestone is not only a testament to the spirit of a fighter that Brad embodies, but also to the exceptional medical care he received while at the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn Center and San Antonio Military Medical Center” sad San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

Phipps also released a statement of his own.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the people of San Antonio for their amazing generosity and continued prayers. I am very happy to be able to go home to my family and continue my recovery. The love and support shown toward myself, Tina, and our boys by my fire family with the SAFD and District 2 Fire & Rescue has been overwhelming. They truly are family in every sense of the word” Phipps said.

The same fire that critically injured Phipps killed Firefighter Scott Deem. An investigation in to the cause of that fire and what led to the tragedy continues.