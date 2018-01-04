Inmate escapes Bexar County jail

A Bexar County inmate was able to escape the county jail for more than an hour and a half Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Rosemary Hernandez had been booked the night before on a domestic aggravated assault charge.

Hernandez was still in the booking process when she made her escape. At around 8:15 a.m., she went down several corridors, entered a restricted area and then went through an exterior door.

County detectives were able to catch her three miles away at the corner of West Commerce and San Bernardo on the city’s West Side at around 9:50 a.m.

She was wearing her street clothes during the escape.

Hernandez will be facing more charges for her morning walk. Internal affairs will be looking into how she was able to escape.