This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

More than 3,000 Texas prison inmates bused from Houston-area units to escape Hurricane Harvey-related flooding have been returned to their original lockups.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark says inmates were returned to units, in Brazoria County, after relocating to other prisons.

Clark says the repopulation of about 3,300 inmates was completed Saturday night.