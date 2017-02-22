Insurance Complaints Down in Texas

With 4 billion dollars in insured losses last year, the number of homeowner complaints filed against insurance companies is down.

Mark Hanna at the Insurance Council of Texas says San Antonio was hit hard with hail damage last April and even with a half million claims filed, the number of lawsuits against insurance companies dropped.

Hanna says that’s due to insurance companies doing their jobs and paying off claims in a timely fashion.

He says a new tactic for lawyers is to encourage homeowners to sure their insurance companies for more money. Hanna discourages you from doing that as many of those lawyers have been found to be working with contractors in order to get more money.

He says if you feel your carrier didn’t pay you enough, contact the Insurance Council of Texas and file a complaint.