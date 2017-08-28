Insurers Ready to Respond to Harvey

James Redford carries a sheet of plywood as he helps board up windows in preparation for Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

BY Pilar Arias

Allstate’s National Catastrophe Team is prepared to quickly respond to Harvey.

“It’s crucial to be there right after the storm so we can help start the recovery process and really get people up and back on their feet,” spokeswoman Kristen Freis said.

Once it is safe to enter the affected areas, Allstate insurance agents will be available to help policyholders start the claims process. The company has staged six mobile claims units and more than 400 claims respondents around the perimeter of the storm.

Customers may call 1-800-54-STORM 24/7 to file a claim.