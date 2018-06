San Antonio (KTSA News)–A child who was run over by a pickup outside SeaWorld has been identified as 5-year-old Michaela Tirado of Aubrey, Texas.

Her family was leaving the theme park Sunday night when the girl got away from her parents and darted into traffic in the parking lot .

The driver of the truck stopped to render aid and no charges are expected to be filed. The girl was pronounced dead on the scene.