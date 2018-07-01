Is John McCain’s Last Act As Senator To Help Trump?

This story seems a little sketchy, as does the paper reporting it. But interesting IF it’s true…

The Santa Monica (CA) Observer, a community newspaper, quoting an “aide who asked to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the press”:

“Senator John McCain (R-AZ) will resign his US Senate seat July 4, 2018…

“In the end, it was about Kennedy retiring from the Supreme Court. Confirming a [SCOTUS] replacement before the election is considered in the interest of the national Republican party, so that it doesn’t become an issue for Dems to run on in every race…”

AZ Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, is offering the seat to Cindy McCain, says the Observer.

Sounds like an overheated political thriller by Allen Drury or Irving Wallace, right?

Senator McCain’s vote is currently not in the “counts” that pundits are making, trying to gauge how many GOP votes a putative Trump SCOTUS choice will get. The expectation is that he won’t be returning to Washington, or sadly, might not even still be alive by the time of a vote.

If someone is able to come to D.C. and cast an Arizona vote (which presumably would be for the Trump nominee), that would be one less Democratic senator the White House would have to cajole into voting with them. Already, in addition to be down the McCain vote, it looks likely the nominee won’t get the nod from Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) who promises to oppose anyone who might revisit Roe v. Wade

And there’s this…on NBC’s “Meet the Depressed”, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) warns that Democrats who crossover and support the President’s nominee are making a “career-ending move”.

Wouldn’t that be up to the voters?

Nice little term you’re serving there. Be a shame if anything happened to it.

So…watch McCain.