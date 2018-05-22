It’s Election Day for the Texas Primary Runoffs

The polls are open until 7 tonight for the Texas Primary runoff election.

At the top of the ballot, two Democratic candidates for governor are vying for the nomination. Houston businessman Andrew White, the son of former Governor Mark White, faces former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez. The winner will challenge Republican Governor Greg Abbott in November.

There are runoffs in both parties for the seat being vacated by longtime Republican Congressman Lamar Smith in District 21. On the Republican side, Chip Roy faces Matt McCaul. Roy has served as chief of staff for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, and McCaul operates a human tissue bank. Democrat Mary Wilson, a minister and former math professor, is squaring off against Joseph Kopser, an Iraq War veteran.

Republican Congressman Will Hurd is waiting and watching to see whether he’ll face Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones or Rick Trevino in November.

Matt Beebe and Steve Allison are seeking the GOP nomination in the race for the seat given up by retiring Texas House Speaker Joe Straus.

There’s a hot race on the Democratic ballot between longtime Bexar County Commissioner Paul Elizondo, who’s being challenged by Queta Rodriguez.

Cynthia Brehm and Jo Ann Ponce Gonzalez are battling it out for the Republican County Chairmanship and there are a few court races.

The polls are open until 7 tonight. If you voted in the Texas Primary in March, you’ll have to vote in the same party. If you did not vote in March, you can choose either party ballot today.