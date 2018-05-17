It’s like the media isn’t even trying to be journalists anymore (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | May 17, 2018 @ 5:33 PM Yet again, Trump is taken wildly out of context by the media regarding immigration. KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi discusses how calling MS-13 “animals” was connected to ALL immigrants. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Donald Trumpjack riccardijournalistsMediaMS-13 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Are you offended when people speak languages other than English? (Audio) BILL PIATT says there’s no answer about a president being indicted (Audio) Burning The Reading Lamp Long and Late Caller GREG explains why race has nothing to do with adopting children (Audio) Disgraced Blake Farenthold gets back in the system by lobbying (Audio) GORDON CHANG says N. Korea will definitely meet with Trump (Audio)