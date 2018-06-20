It’s official: San Antonio is getting a professional football team

San Antonio will be getting a professional football team that will start play next February.

The Alliance of American Football made the announcement Wednesday morning, naming San Antonio the eighth city in the eight-team league.

The AAF is designed to serve as an opportunity to bring professional football to cities without an NFL team and/or to extend the professional football season.

The league will play 10 games each season from February to April.

San Antonio joins Atlanta, Birmingham, Memphis, Orlando, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and San Diego with teams.

The team’s coach will be announced Thursday.

The team will play its home games in the Alamodome.

The XFL has also been considering putting a team in San Antonio, though that now appears to be unlikely with the AAF’s announcement. The rebooted XFL will launch in 2020.