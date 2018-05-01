It’s Tricentennial Commemorative Week

The Tricentennial Commemorative Week begins today with a day of reflection at Main Plaza with music and dance performances starting at 6 pm. A program honoring San Antonio’s native population will feature the lighting of a Commemorative Flame.

There’ll be a candlelight vigil, the ringing of church bells at 8:18 pm (20:18), and a light display at San Fernando Cathedral.

May 2 will be History and Education Day with VIA’s Mobile Learning Lab showcasing the history of San Antonio. Elementary school students will have special Tricentennial lesson plans, and 300 trees will be planted at local colleges and universities.

May 3 is Founders’ Day, with a Taste of Folklife Festival at the Institute of Texan Cultures and entertainment at local colleges and universities. The day will culminate with a Founder’s day Gala at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Friday, May 4 is a day of Arts for All with free admission to local museums, free dance performance at Travis park and fireworks along the Mission Reach.

May 5 will be Legacy Day with the official opening of Phase One of the San Pedro Creek Project, and it’s a military weekend with Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston hosting a vast array of activities Saturday and Sunday. That includes a family festival with historic tours, the Army Fife and Drum Corps, Navy Corpsman and Working Dog Demonstrations, the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Team an Air Force Flyover and a parachute team.

In addition to the events at Fort Sam Houston, May 6 will feature a special Tricentennial celebration of Siclovia from 11a.m. to 3 pm from Mission Concepcion to Riverside Golf Course.