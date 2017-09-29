Jack’s CALL STARS (Last week of Sept. 2017) KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi has some unique listeners that often sound off on his show. We collected the best, the brightest and the surprising callers for you this week in a segment we’ve named CALL STARS. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardiktsa Related Content A Feel-Good Story–Just Don’t Read The ... ‘Twas The Night Before The Election Taco Hell: The Most Predictable, Unbelievable Thin... Normandy Mosque Stands UP Emptying Out A Pocketful of Random Thoughts Nothing sadder than politicians studying Spanish