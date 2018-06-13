Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” extends first season by 13 episodes

Photo: Stan Evans(LOS ANGELES) — Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk just premiered last month, but it’s already been extended.

The show has so far aired six episodes out of 10, but it’s just been announced that the series will air an additional 13 episodes this fall. The series features Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris discussing today’s issues from the viewpoints of three different generations.

In a statement, Pinkett Smith said, “The community that has been built around the Red Table is so strong and keeps my mother, Willow and I inspired to keep going…There is so much more to explore together and so many people to bring to the table to do it with us.”

She added, “We have learned so much along the way. With that being said, I believe, this next 13…is going to be fire!”

If you want to catch up on the series, go to the Watch tab on Facebook, or use the Facebook TV app.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.