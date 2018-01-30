Jan. 30th: Now Reading An All-Star Authors Team

Started reading “Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Sanction” by Eric van Lustbader.

Ludlum, who died in 2001, was the acknowledged modern master of the espionage thriller, and you can read him over and over. Normally, I cut a wide berth around these gimmicks where another author takes over a popular nameplate, as has been done with people like Tom Clancy and Ian Fleming.

But since Lustbader is a big favorite of mine, I love reading these. Is it really a Ludlum book? Nope, it’s just more great work by Lustbader.