“Jane Roe” Remembered

Norma McCorvey, right, the plaintiff in the landmark lawsuit Roe v. Wade, speaks up as she joins other anti-abortion demonstrators inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The woman who touched off what has been one of the hottest-button issues in the United States over the last several decades is being celebrated on both sides of that issue following her death in the Houston area over the weekend.

Norma McCorvey died Saturday at an assisted living facility in Katy at the age of 69.

“Norma McCorvey is a person who I think was very key to saving the lives of hundreds of thousands of women” the National Organization for Women’s Terry O’Neill said following the death of the woman who will forever be more commonly known as “Jane Roe.”

McCorvey’s legal fight against Dallas County District Attorney Henry Wade led to the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

McCorvey’s life however is much more complex than that one landmark United States Supreme Court case. She would later become a critic of abortion–and would lend her voice in support of the pro-life movement.

“People who initially called themselves pro-choice have learned more information, they’ve gotten the facts, and they’ve decided unborn children should be protected” the National Right to Life Committee’s Carol Tobias said.

Either way, legal scholars will tell you the abortion debate is here to stay.

“Now, all of our confirmation proceedings for Supreme Court Justices and some other federal judges are subject to the Roe v. Wade litmus test” said appellate attorney Bryon Henry.