JBSA Non-Emergency Civilian Workers Excused

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Non-emergency civilian personnel at Joint Base San Antonio, are authorized to be excused from duty today. That includes Fort Sam Houston, Camp Bullis, Lackland and Randolph. Non-emergency employees absent from duty for the entire shift on Tuesday, 16 Jan 2018 due to previously approved leave are not authorized an excused absence and will continue to be charged appropriate leave (i.e. annual, sick, LWOP, etc.) – JBSA employees on approved telework agreements who are scheduled to telework on 16 Jan 2018, are expected to begin their duty day at the regularly scheduled time. – Military personnel remain subject to unit command authority and decisions. Please stay tuned to this station for updated information as it becomes available. For more information, please call the Straight-Talk number at (210) 466-4630