Jeb Bush in the Classroom at A&M

His father was President, his brother was President and he ran for President. So what’s next for Jeb Bush?

Looks like the former Governor of Florida is headed to the classroom.

Bush will be teaching a course on Gubernatorial Leadership at Texas A&M for a couple of weeks.

We asked Political Science Professor Allen Saxe at UT Arlington if Bush can make the transition from Politician to Teacher.

“I think he’ll do an excellent job. He’s very calm, he’s very compose, he has a lot of information. I believe the students in his class will be very attentive.”

Saxe says the students are likely to be very familiar with Bush which will increase their curiosity about him.

And don’t rule out a permanent move to the classroom for Bush.

Dr. Saxe tells us plenty of Politicians have become Teachers over the years.

You can hear some of those examples and the rest of our interview with Dr. Saxe at https://soundcloud.com/ktsa-ktsanews/alan-saxe-jeb-bush