JEFFREY ADDICOTT says FBI hasn’t given every detail about Stephen Paddock

Police stand at the scene of a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Prof. Jeffrey Addicott about the FBI investigation of the Las Vegas mass shooting spanning all across the nation. Did the gunman act alone? Are their details we haven’t been told?

