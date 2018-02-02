Jeopardy contestants clueless about football

Popular game show Jeopardy isn’t know for its prevalence of sports trivia.

But at the same time, most Jeopardy contestants aren’t totally clueless in the realm of athletics.

Or maybe they are.

Contestants on Thursday’s episode had a clean sweep completely whiffing the “Talkin’ Football” category during the Double Jeopardy round.

Not only did the trio not get a correct answer — none of them could even utter a guess.

Host Alex Trebek was at a loss for words.

Former Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Mora could probably related.

“Playoffs? You’re talking about playoffs? You kidding me? Playoffs? I was just hoping we can win a game,” the coach infamously said after a bad game.

Trebek was just hoping for a guess. The first question for $200: “Your choice: do or don’t name this play in which the QB runs the ball and can choose to pitch it to another back.”

Crickets.

“An option play,” Trebek said flatly. He only got a nervous chuckle from the contestant as a response.

“I can tell you are big football fans,” quipped the host before delivering the next prompt.

The second question, worth $400: “Tom Landry perfected the shotgun formation with this team.”

Again, silence. Deep down, you could hear all of Texas screaming the answer to their television.

“Dallas Cowboys,” Trebek stated, clearly seeing where things were going. “Do you think we should go to commercial?”

Number three, worth $600: “By signaling for one of these, a returner can reel in a kick without fear of getting tackled.”

No answer.

Trebek raised his right arm as a kick returner would. “A fair catch.”

It didn’t get much better for the contestants.

The fourth question, worth $800: “These ‘penalties’ are simultaneous violations by the offense and defense that cancel each other out.”

The contestants again froze.

“They are called offsetting penalties,” Trebek informed the panel. “Let’s look at the the $1000 clue just for the fun of it.”

It was the only one left on the board — and it was a video clue.

“As U.S. Bank Stadium prepares to host Super Bowl 52, I’m looking at the Ring of Honor with the names from this defensive line that took the [Minnesota] Vikings to four Super Bowls,” the show’s Jimmy McGuire said on a video from the field in the stadium.

“If you guys ring in and get this, I’m will die,” Trebek declared dramatically.

The contestants chuckled, but the host didn’t give them a chance to answer — for good reason.

“Who are the Purple People Eaters.”

There is one person who may feel Trebek’s pain.