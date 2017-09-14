Jerry Jeff Walker Donates Music Archives to TSU

By Bill O’Neil

Singer Songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker has donated his music archives to the Whitliff Collections at Texas State University.

The school officially announced the acquisition Thursday.

A founding member of the band Circus Maximus, Walker may be best known for writing and originally recording”Mr. Bojangles”–which later became a hit for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Walker has released more than thirty albums.

We’re told his archive contains more than 100 boxes of material–including master tapes, photographs, handwritten lyrics and other artifacts.