Jet with 104 passengers crashes just after takeoff in Cuba
May 18, 2018

(NEW YORK) — A passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff in Cuba Friday.

 The plane, a Boeing 737 rented by Cubana airlines, had just left José Martí International Airport outside Havana, Cuban state TV reported. Cubana confirmed the flight had crashed.

The plane, carrying 104 passengers and additional crew members, was headed to the city of Holguin, on the eastern part of Cuba, according to Granma, the official newspaper of Cuba’s Communist Party.

 Ambulances and firefighters are on the scene. Photos from the scene showed first responders standing among the smoking wreckage.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

