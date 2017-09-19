Joaquin Castro Again Says He’s Not Running for Governor

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Tex., gives his thumb up as he speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By Bill O’Neil

Congressman Joaquin Castro is saying it again: He has no plans to run for Governor of Texas–even after the State’s Democratic Party Chairman insisted he was still considering it last week.

Castro called party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa a “great friend”–but said his plan is to run for re-election to his Congressional seat.

The Congressman also laughed when he was asked to definitively rule out a run for Governor.

Texas Democrats have not won a Statewide office in the State since 1994–and to this point don’t have a viable candidate to challenge incumbent Republican Greg Abbott.

When asked if he believes he’s the Party’s only option in he Governor’s Race, Castro said “absolutely not”–but offered no alternatives.