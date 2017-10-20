Jobless Numbers Down

Another drop in the Texas unemployment rate

Despite jobs that were washed away by Hurricane Harvey the state’s unemployment rate is down to 4 percent in September. That’s better than the national average of 4.2 percent.

September’s unemployment rate was a drop from the 4.2 percent recorded in August.

Amarillo had the lowest unemployment rate in Texas last month at 2.7 percent, followed by Midland at 2.8 percent.

The highest rate was in the Beaumont-Port Arthur area at 8.1 percent, that’s likely due to Harvey which brought widespread flooding to the area after first making landfall Aug. 25 .

In fact, Most of the 7,300 jobs that were lost statewide in September were due to Harvey, but those losses were offset by the more than 256,000 positions that were gained.